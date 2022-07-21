Colby Bishop completes move to Portsmouth after Blackpool's dramatic U-turn

The Accrington Stanley man looked set to sign for Blackpool earlier this week when Michael Appleton’s side hijacked Pompey’s bid at the 11th hour.

Pompey were initially confident of getting their man through the door at the start of the week, with a medical lined up for 3pm on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s understood Bishop had even said his goodbyes to his Accrington teammates ahead of a move to the South Coast.

But Blackpool swooped in at the last minute, matching Pompey’s offer of around £500,000, with the pledge of Championship football and the chance to remain in the North West enough to help sway Bishop to make the move.

Blackpool had agreed a fee and personal terms, only to later perform a U-turn and opt against pursuing a move for the 25-year-old.

That gave the green light for Portsmouth to re-enter the race, with a deal finalised fairly sharply on the same terms as previously agreed.

The Seasiders had agreed a fee and personal terms with the striker before performing a U-turn

The striker has now signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park, with an option to extend by 12 months.

“It wasn’t straightforward – these things never are – and we had to be pretty resilient and determined,” Pompey boss Danny Cowley said.

“We had an offer accepted for Colby and there was also Championship interest, while he wants to play at the highest level possible.

“So we were a bit nervous, but we spoke with him and told him to take his time and make an intelligent decision. Ultimately, he’s chosen to come here – and that’s brilliant.

“He wants to play in the Championship and so do we, so I think our ambitions are aligned in that sense.”

With only a year remaining on his contract, Accrington were keen to cash in on their asset this summer rather than lose him for nothing next year.

Blackpool’s rivals Preston, Ipswich Town and MK Dons have all previously been linked with Bishop.

The forward, a 2019 signing from non-league side Leamington Spa, scored 39 goals in 123 appearances over the last three years for Accy.

Bishop began his career in his hometown with Notts County, before going on to represent Gloucester City, Worcester City, Boston United and then Leamington.

His big break in the EFL with Stanley came after a prolific stint at Leamington, where he scored 29 goals in 48 appearances.

Accrington boss John Coleman said: “Everyone knows my admiration for Colby, a great lad as well and he's been brilliant for this club.

"He hasn't walked away for nothing, so we'll get a few bob and Leamington will get rewarded as well which is good.”

In the same statement, Bishop also bid his goodbyes.

"From the day that I signed, everyone at the club has been nothing but great to me and I wouldn't be in this situation without all their help,” the striker said.

"I am proud of what we achieved as a team and I want to say thank you to the fans because they have been nothing but supportive to me, helping me through some dark times and the good times.