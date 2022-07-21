Michael Appleton can't rule out strikers departing Blackpool this summer

The Seasiders were expected to add to their ranks with the signing of Accrington Stanley forward man Colby Bishop this week.

But despite a fee and personal terms being agreed for the 25-year-old, Pool opted not to pursue the move.

Nevertheless, the fact Appleton is looking to bolster his options in attack has raised question marks over the current four strikers on their books - Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Jerry Yates.

When asked if he expects one of his current number nines to depart before the window closes, Appleton told The Gazette: “I can’t guarantee that because the reality is you need a club willing to take your players.

“But, the likelihood is that if that did happen (a new striker coming in), I’m sure I’m not going to be able to keep four or five players in the same position happy.

“People move on and that’s football, that’s the business. If that’s the case then that player or those players will hear it from me first.”

Despite deciding against signing Bishop, the Seasiders remain in the hunt for a number of targets as they look to add quality to their ranks ahead of the season opener against Reading.

Rhys Williams became the second player to arrive through the door on Tuesday, agreeing a season-long loan move from Liverpool.

But Appleton is keen for further reinforcements, although he can’t guarantee when they will arrive.

“We’ve got three or four that we’re trying very hard to get at the minute,” Pool’s head coach added.

“We’re in good discussions, but you can’t guarantee a timeline on these things so you can’t say one is going to get done tomorrow or a couple will get done by the weekend.

“All I can say is that everyone behind the scenes is working their socks off to make sure we have as strong a squad as possible for that first game against Reading.”

Elsewhere, right-back target Andy Lyons featured for Shamrock Rovers during their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday night.