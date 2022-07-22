Ellis Simms' current position at Everton ahead of Bloomfield Road return for Blackpool friendly

The 21-year-old remains a popular figure among Blackpool fans for the role he played in helping the Seasiders win promotion during the 2020/21 season.

The striker hit double figures in the second-half of the season and ended the campaign with five goals in his last four games, two coming in the play-off semi-final first leg at the Kassam.

Unfortunately for Simms, he suffered a groin injury on the eve of Blackpool’s Wembley final - an injury that scuppered a potential return to the Fylde coast the following season after being forced to undergo surgery.

The Seasiders were again keen to bring him back on loan the following January once he had recovered but, rather than wait around without a guarantee he would become available, the Seasiders signed Jake Beesley instead.

Simms, meanwhile, ended up moving north of the border during the final days of the window to Hearts, where he again caught the eye with seven goals in 20 appearances. One of these goals helped fire Robbie Neilson’s side to the final of the Scottish Cup during a 2-1 victory over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

The Scottish side are keen to bring him back to Tynecastle, but have conceded they’re unlikely to be able to compete with sides in the Championship who are also likely to be in the running.

Simms' last outing at Bloomfield Road came against Oxford in the play-offs

Both Millwall and Sunderland have been mentioned as potential destinations for the Toffee, while it would be a surprise if Blackpool didn’t hold some interest given their recent attempts to sign another striker.

Colby Bishop was lined up from Accrington Stanley, with a transfer fee and personal terms agreed, but the Seasiders eventually opted not to pursue the move. The 25-year-old has since linked up with Portsmouth.

Like Bishop, Simms would also reportedly cost in the region of £500,000, with Everton allegedly willing to let him go on a permanent deal this summer as opposed to another loan, although this could also be considered.

Wages could be a stumbling block though, as he’s likely to be on big money at Goodison Park having signed a fresh three-year contract last year.

The Gazette understands Everton boss Frank Lampard was keen to take one final look at Simms during his side’s recent pre-season tour of the USA.

However, the striker was an unused substitute in Wednesday’s 4-0 thrashing by Minnesota United.

The feeling on Merseyside is that Simms is not quite ready yet for the Premier League, where he’s only made one appearance, and could be better suited getting regular game time under his belt a division below.

Simms will inevitably be desperate to feature on Sunday when Everton travel to Bloomfield Road for their latest friendly ahead of the new Premier League season.

As for Michael Appleton’s side, they already have four strikers on their books in Beesley, Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Jerry Yates (Beryly Lubala is considered a wide man).