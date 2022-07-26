Why Blackpool's latest recruit has a point to prove at Championship level after leaving Brentford

The left-back, who turns 22 today, had a brief taste of the second tier during his time at Brentford.

But the vast majority of his appearances have come at League One level with Swindon Town and Ipswich Town, where he spent time on loan.

After signing a three-year deal with the Seasiders, including an option to extend by 12 months, Thompson says he can’t wait to make the step-up to the Championship.

“I feel great, it’s nice to finally get it done,” the Arsenal academy product told Tangerine TV.

“There’s only a week now until the season starts so I’m lucky I can get in before it gets underway so I can meet the lads and kick on.

“I didn’t get much experience of the Championship during my time at Brentford so this is an opportunity for me to show what I can do and help the team build on staying up last season.

“Hopefully I can get some more games more consistently this time round.

“I’m just looking forward to pushing on with my career and trying to help Blackpool move up the table and beyond.”

Thompson came up against former Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton during his time on loan with Ipswich last season.

Pool’s head coach was keen to bring him to Bloomfield Road and bolster his options at left-back, which has been a problem position during pre-season.

Luke Garbutt has struggled during the friendlies and has even been outperformed by academy product Rob Apter, who is naturally an attacking midfielder.

“The manager has seen a bit of me and he likes the way I play, my athleticism and my quality on the ball. He thinks I can add to the team,” Thompson added.

“He’s obviously spoken to me about the tactics as well but I won’t talk too much about that right now!

“I’m always hard working, I always give 100 per cent effort all the time, I’m committed all the time.

“I like to get on the ball and play football and I like to run up and down the pitch and try to contribute in the attacking side as well as the defensive.”

Thompson was at Bloomfield Road for the friendly against Everton on Sunday, which only whet his appetite for the season opener against Reading next weekend.

“It’s a pre-season game so it was a little taster of what’s to come, but I’ve heard a lot about the fans we’ve got here and the atmosphere they create, which is always a great thing,” he said.

“I saw the game against Everton and it was nice to see the boys play and take a look at where I can form some partnerships on the pitch and who I can work with.”

Thompson could make his first outing for the Seasiders tonight in their final friendly of the summer against AFC Fylde.