Blackpool still serious about Shamrock Rovers full-back Andy Lyons with talks 'ongoing'

Reports over the weekend suggested the move could be dead in the water after fellow Shamrock defender Roberto Lopes suffered a knee injury during the weekend draw against Drogheda United.

But it’s understood the Seasiders haven’t entirely given up the chase as they look to strengthen their options at right-back ahead of next week’s season opener against Reading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’ve obviously contacted the club, Blackpool, and there have been discussions,” Bradley told the Irish Mirror.

“We’ll just see how they go over the next while.

“He has been brilliant for us, Andy. His form has been fantastic and that form obviously warrants the interest that he has had from Blackpool.

“We’ll just see how that one plays out over the next while.”

Shamrock boss Stephen Bradley

The Seasiders have already had two bids - believed to be £100,000 and £200,000 - rejected by the Irish side. It’s understood Shamrock are holding out for around £350,000.

While the club are still exploring other targets, it doesn’t look like they’ve given up the chase for Lyons at this moment in time.

“They are serious (about Lyons),” Bradley added, speaking ahead of the second leg of Shamrock’s Champions League qualifier against Ludogorets.

“Themselves and Stephen McPhail have been speaking the last week or so, so they are serious, yeah. They have real interest in him.”

It’s understood Lyons, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, is open to the idea of trying his hand in the UK, having previously spent time with Brentford on trial.

Lyons is described as an attacking right-back who is also capable of playing further up as a wing-back. He can fill in at left-back too.

The Irishman has already grabbed five goals and six assists this season in just 23 appearances.

The Seasiders are currently without a senior right-back as Jordan Gabriel remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Callum Connolly filled in there against Everton at the weekend while youngster Jack Moore got some minutes off the bench.