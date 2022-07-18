Blackpool injury update on Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley

The left-back didn’t feature during Saturday’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Rangers after picking up a knock during Blackpool’s training camp in Scotland last week.

But speaking after the game, Appleton revealed Garbutt - who suffered two serious knee injuries last season - could feature at Salford City in midweek.

“He’s alright, he should be okay for Tuesday,” he told The Gazette.

“It was a little bit of a worry when he came off in training when we were over in Scotland, but having spoken to the physio and Luke himself, we should be in a position where he plays a good percentage of the game on Tuesday.”

That will come as welcome news to Appleton, who is currently without a recognised senior full-back in his squad.

Jordan Gabriel and James Husband, who are both out with hamstring injuries, are expected to miss the start of the season.

Elsewhere, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley remain sidelined with stress fractures of the foot.

“We’re very short to be fair (at full-back),” Appleton added.

“Jordan starts running on Monday, I’m being told. He’s a fit lad anyway but I know it takes a bit of time because he’s had a lot of time off.

“We’re hoping his general physical prowess allows him to come in a little bit sooner than some would.

“Elsewhere, Kev is still quite a bit away. Jake has his boot off at the end of next week, which is a good thing, so they’re moving along quite nicely, some not as quickly as I would have liked. But there’s not much we can do about that.

“Hubby is doing alright. He’s been running for a while now, so we’re probably expecting him to be in and around the group in the next seven to 10 days.

“But it’s one thing being available and fit for training and being available and fit for a game.”

After travelling to Salford on Tuesday night, the Seasiders end their pre-season schedule with a home game against Frank Lampard’s Everton on Sunday.