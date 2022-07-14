Blackpool dealt Luke Garbutt injury blow ahead of Rangers friendly

Head coach Michael Appleton has revealed the defender twisted his knee during Blackpool’s training camp in Edinburgh.

It means the 29-year-old, who picked up two serious knee injuries last season, is a doubt for Saturday’s friendly at Bloomfield Road.

Should that prove to be the case, it will leave the Seasiders without a recognised left-back as James Husband is still sidelined with a hamstring problem. Reece James, meanwhile, recently departed to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

It could provide an opportunity to youngster Harvey Hughes, who recently joined the development squad from Portsmouth, or Jordan Thorniley could move over from centre-back if required.

On a more positive note, Jerry Yates returned to training during the week after missing the game against Leeds United with an ankle problem.

Providing an update on the two, Appleton told Tangerine TV: “Luke Garbutt has twisted his knee in training. We probably won’t know more about that until later today or tomorrow.

“He looks like a doubt for Saturday though and we probably wouldn’t take that risk regardless.

“Apart from him, Jerry is back in the group so he’ll be looking to get some minutes under his belt on Saturday.

“In terms of numbers, we’re still a little bit low on numbers and a few new faces will certainly bring the competitive side of it into training, but as it stands at this minute we’ve certainly got enough players to go and face Rangers on Saturday.”

Blackpool are also without a senior right-back as it stands, with Jordan Gabriel still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The defender, who has yet to feature in pre-season, is expected to miss the start of the season with the problem.

Rob Apter, naturally an attacking midfielder, has filled in at right-back in pre-season while Jack Moore, a right-back by trade, has also featured.