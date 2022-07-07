Blackpool defender joins Sheffield Wednesday to become second player to leave this week

The 28-year-old links up with Owls boss Darren Moore for a second time in his career having previously played for him at Doncaster Rovers.
The left-back will spend the entirety of the season with the League One side.
James was Blackpool’s first signing last summer following their promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.
The defender was limited to just 19 appearances in all competitions though, with 17 of those coming in the league.
While James offers the Seasiders versatility with his ability to play in central midfield, realistically he was only considered as backup and - once everyone was fit - would be considered third choice at left-back behind Luke Garbutt and James Husband.
James becomes the second player to depart Blackpool this week, following Oliver Casey in leaving on loan.
The centre-back linked up with League One newcomers Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday, also on a season-long loan.
Cameron Antwi, Ethan Robson and Grant Ward were all released at the end of last season – while no new players have arrived yet ahead of the new season.
Ward had remained with the club for the start of pre-season to continue his rehabilitation, but he’s now training elsewhere.
The two departures this week mean Blackpool now have 23 ‘senior’ players (aged 21 or over) contracted, two below the 25-limit as per EFL squad regulations.
However, Blackpool don’t have to submit their squad list until the transfer window closes on September 1, which gives the club plenty of time to complete their business.