Blackpool's former Leeds United defender opens up on League One loan move

The 21-year-old, who was close to leaving on loan in January, will spend the entirety of the season at the New Lawn.

The centre-back will be aiming to get some vital game time under his belt after a frustrating debut season with the Seasiders.

Casey made just eight appearances in all competitions last term after arriving on a permanent deal from Leeds United last summer.

He did score his first senior goal towards the back end of the season though, scoring in the 2-0 win against Barnsley at Oakwell.

The defender found himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh, Jordan Thorniley and James Husband.

All four players remain at the club, meaning regular game time in the second tier was going to be unlikely for the second season running.

Casey will spend the season with the League One newcomers

The Seasiders have also been linked with the likes of Dan Ballard and Charlie Cresswell in recent days, suggesting the club are also looking to strengthen in that area of the pitch.

“I’m buzzing to get it done and I’m delighted to be here,” Casey said of his move.

“Obviously it’s taken a few weeks to finally get it over the line but I’m just happy I’m here now.

“I left Leeds to join Blackpool and I played a few games, but that’s why I’ve come here - to carry on developing and become a better player.

“It was a really good experience for me to play in the Championship last season. You grow up watching leagues like that, so to play in it and get that experience is only going to put me in good stead for the future and this season as well.

“For me now it’s about game time and trying to kick on and develop as a player. The more games I play, the better.”

While game time has been limited so far at Bloomfield Road, Casey has found training with the likes of Richard Keogh to have been an invaluable experience.

“I’ve been lucky because I’ve had some great experience around me with players like Keesy and Liam Cooper at Leeds,” the defender added.