Michael Appleton outlines Blackpool’s stance on the future of Josh Bowler

But with just two weeks until the new season begins, the winger remains a Blackpool player despite the heavy transfer speculation.

The former Everton man is now into the final year of his contract after the club exercised its option to extend his deal by 12 months at the end of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Bowler had come close to exiting Bloomfield Road during the January window, insiders at the club anticipated the 23-year-old would move on this summer to ensure he didn’t leave on a free in a year’s time.

Both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest bid for the winger in January, with offers understood to have reached around £3m.

It’s understood those bids were rejected and Bowler remained a Blackpool player, enjoying a rich vein of form from the end of January onwards, scoring six times in eight games.

Many had expected Bowler to have departed Bloomfield Road by now

Despite earning promotion to the Premier League last season, it’s believed Scott Parker’s side are overseeing a low-spending summer window, opting to focus on loan deals and free transfers instead.

When asked if there’s been any big change in Bowler’s transfer status, head coach Michael Appleton told The Gazette: “I don’t think so, no.

“I’m aware there was interest in him in January, I’m aware there’s been interest since January.

“As a club, from what I’ve been told, we haven’t really heard too much over the last couple of weeks since I walked into the building.

“I think it will be a little bit fluid with people like Josh, because you’ve got to be aware and respect the fact other teams are going to be interested and then maintain your level of due diligence in your market so that, if he does go, we’ve got the right type of people to come in and replace him.”