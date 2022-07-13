Blackpool preparing for invasion of Rangers fans ahead of Bloomfield Road friendly

It’s understood in excess of 8,000 fans are due to make the trip to the Fylde coast, although many will also be local residents with a strong contingent of Rangers fans already living in the wider Blackpool area.

Michael Appleton’s side take on the Europa League finalists in their third friendly of pre-season, having already taken on Southport and Leeds United.

It will be their first of two big home friendlies, with Everton also due to visit a week before the Championship campaign gets underway.

Rangers fans have been given both the East and South Stands, with more ticket sales anticipated between now and Saturday.

Gers fans have also been given access to the Corner Flag restaurant in the South-East corner of the ground as well as the Heineken hospitality lounge.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men have only played one friendly so far this summer, a 3-2 victory against Partick Thistle, after their scheduled game against Sunderland in Portugal was forced to be abandoned.

This weekend's game will be the first time Blackpool and Rangers have faced each other since a friendly in 2011

The game, due to be played in Albufeira on Saturday, had to be scrapped due to a floodlight failure.

The 2-0 reversal was Blackpool’s first outing since dropping out of the Premier League with a final day defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Rangers finished second to fierce rivals Celtic in the SPL last season, but picked up the Scottish Cup trophy with a win against Hearts.

The Ibrox outfit also performed impressively to reach the final of the Europa League, only to lose to German side Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

Among their squad is Kemar Roofe, who played under Appleton during his time at Oxford United.

It had also been hoped that former Pool youngster Tony Weston would feature this weekend, but he’s since joined Partick on loan.