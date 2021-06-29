The Seasiders took on Rangers ahead of their 2011/12 Championship campaign

A look back at Blackpool's starting line-up the last time they took on Rangers in a pre-season friendly

It was announced yesterday that Blackpool will take on Steven Gerrard's Rangers in a pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road next month.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:23 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:34 am

It will be the first time the two sides have met since 2011, when the Scottish giants took on Ian Holloway's men in another friendly showpiece - winning 2-0.

Here's how the Seasiders lined up on that day, plus some lesser known names that made it off the bench...

1. Matt Gilks

The reliable number one started in-between the sticks

Buy photo

2. Chris Basham

The current Sheffield United man started in defence

Buy photo

3. Ian Evatt

It goes without saying...

Buy photo

4. Matt Hill

The new signing made a rare appearance

Buy photo
BlackpoolRangersSteven Gerrard
Next Page
Page 1 of 4