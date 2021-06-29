A look back at Blackpool's starting line-up the last time they took on Rangers in a pre-season friendly
It was announced yesterday that Blackpool will take on Steven Gerrard's Rangers in a pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road next month.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:23 am
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:34 am
It will be the first time the two sides have met since 2011, when the Scottish giants took on Ian Holloway's men in another friendly showpiece - winning 2-0.
Here's how the Seasiders lined up on that day, plus some lesser known names that made it off the bench...
