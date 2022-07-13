Blackpool defender provides intriguing insight into the changes Michael Appleton is looking to implement

The time away will allow Appleton to put across his ideas and allow the players to get used to his methods, having taken over from Neil Critchley just under a month ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike Critchley’s 4-4-2, Appleton is likely to prefer a 4-3-3 system in the Championship next season, with more focus on building the play through the thirds.

While Appleton concedes the Seasiders are already an impressive unit in terms of their off-the-ball work, he believes there are improvements to make when they do come into possession of the ball.

Assessing his time at the club so far, having been loaned back to Southport after joining the club in January, Tharme told the club’s official website: “It's been really enjoyable so far, particularly this week whilst we're here in Scotland.

“We're three or four weeks into pre-season and I've just got a smile on my face because we're playing football every day, so it's a great feeling to be back in full-time football.

Tharme is settling into life as a Blackpool player

“It was nice to play at my old club, Southport, last weekend and close a chapter on that story if you like. And then of course I got 45 minutes at Leeds too, and learned a lot from that.

“Going up against a Premier League side with all of the talent they have was of course a step-up in class, as I'd say the physicality and the speed of the opposition was the big difference.

“I came up against some good players when I was at Southport, but I'd say that sharpness, speed and physicality is the major difference that I have noticed so far since being here.

“You need to make your decision on the ball a lot quicker, otherwise you'll be closed down straight away and lose the ball, so that has been a big learning curve so far.

“Training has been great too. It's nice to be away on a training camp for a few days with the rest of the lads, as it gives us time to all come together and work on certain things that you maybe wouldn't be able to during a regular week of training.

“The gaffer has been really clear to us to use the space on the pitch as much as we can, and that's what we've been working on.

“Ultimately, no matter who you're playing against, there's 22 players on the pitch, so there will always be space for us to exploit and that's been a big factor so far.

“It's been a great first few weeks and I'm hoping to push on as much as I can during the rest of pre-season to try and impress as much as possible.”

Tharme signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Seasiders in January, with the club holding an option for a further year.