Michael Appleton provides pre-season update from Blackpool’s training camp in Scotland

Michael Appleton got to work with his players on Monday at the Oriam high performance centre, which is based at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

The facility is rented out during the season by SPL side Hearts, while it’s also used by the Scottish FA.

The players have been worked hard in the gym by the club’s fitness team, while also taking part in on-pitch sessions with Appleton and his coaching staff.

Speaking to Tangerine TV on Monday, Blackpool’s head coach said: “That’s the end of another really good morning from the boys.

“They’ve worked ever so hard getting their work done before training and this morning some of them got up to around 6 or 7km, which is really pleasing this time of year.

“This afternoon, the boys are going to have a session in the gym with Ross (Jones), which can be quite taxing so I’m going to have to be careful with what I do with them tomorrow morning before we hit them hard again in the afternoon.”

Michael Appleton provided an update to the club's Tangerine TV service

The Seasiders, who travelled to the Scottish capital on Sunday, will return at the back end of the week before taking on Rangers at Bloomfield Road.

Despite being sidelined with injuries, the likes of James Husband and Jake Beesley have still travelled north of the border with the squad.

“We’re in Scotland, in Edinburgh,” Husband told Tangerine TV.

“We’ve come here for a few days away, hopefully get some work done on the pitch, have some nice camaraderie off the pitch and enjoy a few days together.”

The likes of Jack Moore and Rob Apter, two youngsters who have been involved with the first-time in pre-season, have also travelled.

Yesterday’s warm weather will have made the fitness work even more taxing, but the players are still enjoying themselves according to CJ Hamilton.

“It’s been a decent first day,” the winger said.