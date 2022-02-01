Blackpool get a late deal over the line for promising non-league defender

The Seasiders have swooped to bring in promising young defender Douglas Tharme in from Southport for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Bloomfield Road, with the club holding an option for a further year.

Tharme will spend the remainder of the season on loan with the National League North outfit.

“I’m excited more than anything," Tharme said of his deal.

"It’s happened quite fast, so I haven’t had much time to process it.

"The move to Blackpool is what I’ve dreamed of and it’s a chance to go into the Football League and the Championship, but I wouldn’t be here without Southport.

“To be able to finish this season with them, especially in the position we are, is great. To be part of that, through to the end of the season, just trying to do the best that we can and taking each game as it comes, who knows what we can do.”

Born in Birkenhead, Tharme has made 29 appearances to date for Southport, scoring two goals and claiming four assists.

A commanding 6ft 4ins defender, Tharme has previously played for the likes of Telford, Curzon Ashton, Radcliffe Borough and Welsh sides Wrexham and Connah's Quay.

Southport, who have former Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips as part of their coaching setup, are sixth in the National League North table.

Neil Critchley said: “We want to be a club that gives young players an opportunity to help develop and further their career.

"Doug is someone we have identified who we think has the characteristics to make that next step up.

“He has enjoyed a good first half of this season with Southport, helping them into a strong position in the league.

"He will continue his development there for the next few months and we look forward to watching how he progresses before welcoming him into the group before the start of pre-season.”

Tharme’s arrival follows a hectic deadline day, where the Seasiders were unable to get moves for Peterborough United captain Ollie Norburn and Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan over the line.

There was, however, better news elsewhere as Josh Bowler remained with the club despite strong interest from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

In other transfer news, Blackpool winger Rob Apter has extended his loan spell with Chester until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who has impressed for the National League North side in recent weeks, initially joined the club on a 28-day loan at the start of January.