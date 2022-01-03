Blackpool prospect Rob Apter on the move again to Chester

The attacking midfielder returned from a successful loan at Bamber Bridge on December 15, having scored 10 goals in 22 appearances for the Northern Premier League club managed by the former Blackpool player and Fleetwood Town captain Jamie Milligan.

Apter, who turns 19 later this month, has recently signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension at Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Apter making his Blackpool debut in an EFL Trophy win over Leeds United Under-21s last season

The Liverpudlian signed his first professional contract with the Seasiders in November 2020 and has been selected for Scotland Under-19s this season.

Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansord recently said of Apter: “He’s really embraced the loan move to Bamber Bridge and I suspect there will be interest in Rob from higher leagues.

"We’ll use the loan window to continue to develop him. I’m pleased one of our brightest young players has committed his long-term future to the club.”

Chester operate a level above Brig and drew with AFC Fylde last week.

Apter made his first two senior appearances for Blackpool last season, including an EFL debut as a substitute in the 5-0 win at Wigan Athletic.