Blackpool loan star Ryan Wintle recalled by Cardiff City

It compounds the shortage of options in midfield for Seasiders head coach Neil Critchley, who seems sure to make that area a priority during this month's transfer window.

The 24-year-old Wintle made 18 appearances for Blackpool, all of them in the Championship, having joined from the Bluebirds at the end of August.

Ryan Wintle has returned to Cardiff after making 18 Blackpool appearances

The loan deal was for the full season, though Cardiff always had the option to recall him this month.

Blackpool say the player is due to report back for training with the Welsh club this week, given that he was ineligible to play for the Seasiders in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Hartlepool United.

Wintle made his Blackpool debut in Pool's first Championship win of the season against Fulham in September.

His final game in Tangerine was the 1-0 win over Hull City on New Year's Day, when Wintle returned to the starting line-up after missing the previous two matches with Covid.

Injuries to Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward had already left Critchley short of options in central midfield

Kenny Dougall was Blackpool’s only recognised central midfielder available for the games against Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough over Christmas.

Reece James and Callum Connolly, two defenders capable of playing further up the pitch, have also been missing in recent weeks, though Connolly is now back.

Blackpool have been linked with the Leeds United midfielder Stuart McKinstry in recent days.