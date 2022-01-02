Blackpool, Coventry City and Stoke City linked with January swoop for Leeds United midfielder - reports

The Seasiders are said to have made an approach for the 19-year-old, according to football rumour website Football Insider.

However, it’s claimed they face competition for McKinstry’s signature from Championship rivals Coventry City and Stoke City.

The Scottish youngster, who made the move to Elland Road from Motherwell in 2019, made his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur in November.

It’s claimed Leeds would be happy to loan McKinstry out to further his development by getting regular games under his belt at a senior level.

But Leeds have been rocked by a number of injuries in central midfield and look set to be without star England international Kalvin Phillips for months rather than weeks.

A departure for McKinstry this month could well depend on Marcelo Bielsa’s side bringing in midfielders of their own during the window.

Blackpool will almost certainly be in the market for one central midfielder during this month’s window, if not two.

Neil Critchley is short on options in that area of the pitch due to injuries to Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward.

Ryan Wintle, who is on loan from Cardiff City, has just returned from Covid, meanwhile, having been missing over the festive period.

That meant Kenny Dougall was Blackpool’s only fit and available central midfielder for the games against Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough.

Reece James and Callum Connolly, two defenders capable of playing further up the pitch, have also been missing in recent weeks, although Connolly is now back available.

The future of Wintle also remains up in the air, as his parent club Cardiff are able to recall him this month should they wish to do so.

Blackpool have recent history of doing business with Leeds, having signed defender Oliver Casey on a permanent deal during the summer.

In other transfer news, yesterday Neil Critchley responded to reports linking Nottingham Forest with a move for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler.