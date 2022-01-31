Blackpool see off deadline day interest in Josh Bowler from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest but miss out on Cameron Brannagan and Ollie Norburn

The winger was strongly linked with both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day, but a move never materialised.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Seasiders turned down a bid from the Cherries in the region of £2m plus a player, believed to be a loan deal for midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

It was initially thought Forest had moved on to other targets having been frustrated in their attempts to sign Bowler earlier in the window.

But during deadline day, The Gazette was told Steve Cooper’s side were edging closer to matching Blackpool’s asking price for the winger.

The Seasiders even had a replacement lined up in the form of Morgan Rogers, who looked set to be recalled from his loan move at Bournemouth by his parent club Manchester City.

But Bowler will now remain with Neil Critchley’s side for the remainder of the season.

It emerged over the weekend that both Fulham were also reportedly interested in the 22-year-old's services, but that speculation had since died down.

Ironically, Bowler scored Blackpool’s goal against Fulham on Saturday during their 1-1 draw- the second time he has scored against the Cottagers this season.

When asked if he was confident of Bowler remaining a Blackpool player after the window had closed, Critchley said on Saturday: “I hope so.

“I thought he was outstanding on Saturday. You could tell they had a lot of respect for him when he had the ball.

“He nearly scored in the first half when he hit the crossbar, it was a good finish for the goal and he’s been brilliant for us.

“He’s scored two goals against Fulham, so let’s see what happens in the next 48 hours.

“He’s our player and I’m delighted to have him because he’s been fantastic for us, but we know how good he is and his worth, so let’s see.

“We want to be a club that gives young players an opportunity, develops them and if then, they have an opportunity to move on and that’s right for them and the football club, then we want to be that football club that is developing players and giving them the opportunity to further their career.

“That’s not me pushing him out of the door, because I’m delighted we’ve got him and he’s been brilliant for us.

“If he stays at 11pm on Monday night, then we’ll all be delighted obviously.”

Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Seasiders last summer, but the club holds an option to extend by 12 months.

Elsewhere, Blackpool had two fresh bids knocked back for Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan.

The first offer was said to be in the region of £800,000, which was later upped to the £1m mark, but the U’s held firm.

The Seasiders were also frustrated in their attempts to get a deal over the line for Peterborough United captain Ollie Norburn.In terms of departures, Bez Lubala joined League Two side Northampton Town on loan, while Joe Nuttall sealed a long-overdue permanent move to Scunthorpe United.