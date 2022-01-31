Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony on Blackpool's rejected deadline day bid for Ollie Norburn

The Seasiders lodged a second offer for the central midfielder three hours before the deadline, MacAthony revealed.

It comes after Pool had a six-figure bid turned down last week, as confirmed by Peterborough's director of football Barry Fry.

The 29-year-old only joined Posh five months ago when he made the move from Shrewsbury Town.

However, the central midfielder - whose young family live in Bolton - was soon unsettled at London Road and wanted a return to the North West.

But MacAnthony, taking to Instagram this evening to discuss the situation, said Norburn was never for sale.

“I spoke to Ollie myself on Saturday when I heard he wasn’t available for the game (against Sheffield United), he had a dead leg or something," he explained.

Norburn was keen to move to Bloomfield Road

“Everything had come up with the bids from Blackpool then the story gets leaked on Saturday about wanting to move home. I don’t know where the story came from.

“We’re trying to play a game on Saturday and this is going on, so it’s not ideal.

“I spoke to him man-to-man on the phone and he explained the situation of wanting to move home. I get it, I’m a family guy. I haven’t seen my own kids or my wife for five weeks.

“I told him there’s 120 days until June and his job is to keep us in the Championship like every other player at the club.

“While I understand about the family situation, I have over 200 employees with their own families and there are careers on the line depending on whether we stay in the Championship or being in League One.

“I told him he has my word and we will work with him having more time at home and give us your best shot to keep us in the Championship.

“If it’s mission accomplished, I’ll do my best to get him a good move in June, which was my agreement with him. But that was on Saturday.

“Today, another offer came in three hours before the deadline and we told Blackpool ‘no, it’s not happening’. We left it at that because we wouldn’t have had time to get a replacement anyway.

“We wanted to keep him, the manager wants to keep him and it was his decision.

"The player is going to be disappointed, I get it, but there’s 120 days and 19 league games left. We paid a lot of money in the summer and we expect professionalism until the end of the season. He’s the type of character to give it his all.

“That’s that one, he was never going to leave.”