Blackpool FC deadline day: Live updates as Seasiders look to finalise transfer business before 11pm

Blackpool remain in the market for at least one central midfielder today, although it was mooted over the weekend that the club could actually look to bring in two.

Neil Critchley’s side were also linked with Manchester City’s winger Morgan Rogers over the weekend, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth but is expected to be recalled.

The Seasiders are currently well stocked in the wide positions though, so that’s likely to be a potential replacement in mind should Josh Bowler leave, which unfortunately can’t be ruled out with the Cherries, Fulham and Nottingham Forest all circling.