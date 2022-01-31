Blackpool FC deadline day: Live updates as Seasiders look to finalise transfer business before 11pm
It promises to be a frantic day at Bloomfield Road as Blackpool look to finalise their summer transfer business ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.
Follow our blog below for all the latest news as it breaks throughout the day...
Blackpool FC transfer deadline day - live updates
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 08:10
- Seasiders have until 11pm to complete their business
- Josh Bowler strongly linked with deadline day exit
- Speculation continues to surround Cameron Brannagan and Ollie Norburn
8.10am: More details
Our colleagues at the Oxford Mail are reporting that Blackpool’s bid for Cameron Brannagan is higher than the bid they submitted earlier in the window, which was thought to be ‘north of £500,00’.
It remains unclear if a swap deal involving Jordan Thorniley is part of the offer, as has been previously mooted.
I’m sure we’ve not heard the last of this one...
7.55am: Cameron Brannagan latest
Here’s our first post of many today, you’d suspect!
Blackpool remain in the market for at least one central midfielder today, although it was mooted over the weekend that the club could actually look to bring in two.
Neil Critchley’s side were also linked with Manchester City’s winger Morgan Rogers over the weekend, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth but is expected to be recalled.
The Seasiders are currently well stocked in the wide positions though, so that’s likely to be a potential replacement in mind should Josh Bowler leave, which unfortunately can’t be ruled out with the Cherries, Fulham and Nottingham Forest all circling.
Expect twists and turns though, it’s the Blackpool way after all!
Good morning
And welcome to our now traditional transfer deadline day blog.
Over the last couple of years, Blackpool’s transfer windows have tended to come down to the final hours of the final day, and it appears it will be no different this year.
The club have been linked with both ins and outs over the last few days and it promises to be a frantic day of business inside the offices of Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders have until 11pm to finalise any deals. If and when they arrive, we’ll bring you the news as soon as we get it.
Strap in!