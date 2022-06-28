Blackpool FC transfer news: Latest on Bournemouth's interest in Josh Bowler, Seasiders linked with defensive trio, former Liverpool loanee on trial with PNE

Michael Appleton’s side continue to ramp up their preparations for the 2022/23 Championship season as they enter their second week of pre-season training.
This weekend, meanwhile, they play their first friendly as they make the trip to Merseyside to face Southport.
But with additions required, there’s plenty of work to be done behind the scenes at Bloomfield Road.
Here are the EFL Championship news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:
1. Woodburn on trial with PNE
Former Blackpool loanee Ben Woodburn, a free agent after leaving Liverpool this month, is on trial with Preston North End (PNE)
2. Boro close in on McGoldrick
Middlebrough have held ‘productive’ discussions with David McGoldrick and are close to making the striker their fourth signing of the summer (Northern Echo)
3. Baggies not targeting Lawrence?
West Brom are not pursuing a move for Tom Lawrence, despite reports they were favourites to sign the Derby County winger, which could be a boost for Sheffield United who have also been linked with the attacker (Express & Star)
4. United move on from Watford keeper
Manchester United have moved onto other targets after they failed to agree a fee with Watford for Daniel Bachmann. The Red Devils require a backup stopper with Dean Henderson due to join Nottingham Forest (FLW)
