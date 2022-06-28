There's been plenty of business done elsewhere in the Championship, but Blackpool are yet to make their move

Blackpool FC transfer news: Latest on Bournemouth's interest in Josh Bowler, Seasiders linked with defensive trio, former Liverpool loanee on trial with PNE

It’s been a quiet start to the transfer window for the Seasiders, with no incomings or outgoings confirmed as yet.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 11:49 am

Michael Appleton’s side continue to ramp up their preparations for the 2022/23 Championship season as they enter their second week of pre-season training.

This weekend, meanwhile, they play their first friendly as they make the trip to Merseyside to face Southport.

But with additions required, there’s plenty of work to be done behind the scenes at Bloomfield Road.

Here are the EFL Championship news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Woodburn on trial with PNE

Former Blackpool loanee Ben Woodburn, a free agent after leaving Liverpool this month, is on trial with Preston North End (PNE)

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan

2. Boro close in on McGoldrick

Middlebrough have held ‘productive’ discussions with David McGoldrick and are close to making the striker their fourth signing of the summer (Northern Echo)

Photo: Simon Bellis

3. Baggies not targeting Lawrence?

West Brom are not pursuing a move for Tom Lawrence, despite reports they were favourites to sign the Derby County winger, which could be a boost for Sheffield United who have also been linked with the attacker (Express & Star)

Photo: Nigel French

4. United move on from Watford keeper

Manchester United have moved onto other targets after they failed to agree a fee with Watford for Daniel Bachmann. The Red Devils require a backup stopper with Dean Henderson due to join Nottingham Forest (FLW)

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

