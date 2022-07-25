Blackpool make Brentford left-back and former Ipswich Town loanee their third summer signing

The Seasiders have already brought in Lewis Fiorini and Rhys Williams on loan from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

But Thompson, a 21-year-old left-back, becomes the first player to commit their long-term future to the club.

The former Arsenal youngster, who arrives for an undisclosed fee, has penned a three-year contract with the option to extend by 12 months.

“It’s nice to finally get this deal done with a week to go before the new season starts,” Thompson said of his move.

“I’ve had experience through the leagues in my career so far and I believe I can add a lot to this team and help build on the success from last season.

“I’m athletic and like to contribute to the attack as well as the defence. I’ll always give 100 per cent to the team.

Thompson becomes Blackpool's third capture of the summer

“I’m really looking forward to the future and playing Championship football on a regular basis here at Blackpool.”

Thompson spent seven years coming through the ranks in Arsenal’s academy before joining Brentford in 2019.

The full-back has already made 19 appearances for the Bees’ first-team, but the majority of his appearances have come out on loan.

Thompson played in 17 games for Ipswich Town last season, having also made 25 appearances for Swindon Town during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Seasiders have been desperate to bolster their ranks at full-back ahead of Saturday’s curtain raiser against Reading.

Michael Appleton’s side are currently without a fit right-back, with Jordan Gabriel still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

At left-back, meanwhile, Luke Garbutt has endured a mixed pre-season campaign while James Husband remains out, also with a hamstring problem.

“Dominic brings a really good pedigree to the club and is someone I was aware of following his loan spells at Swindon and Ipswich,” Appleton said.

“He brings a real athleticism and energy and will offer a lot across the pitch in attack and defence. He knows how to defend one-vs-one and at the back post, which is everything you want in a full-back.