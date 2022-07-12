Blackpool left with right-back conundrum after fresh Jordan Gabriel injury blow

After Blackpool’s pre-season opener against Southport, head coach Michael Appleton told The Gazette he hoped the right-back would be back in training last week following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

However, following further talks with Gabriel and the medical team, it’s now believed the 23-year-old won’t be fit for the curtain raiser against Reading on Saturday, July 30.

Speaking after last Thursday’s friendly defeat to Leeds United, Appleton revealed the prognosis wasn’t looking good.

“From the conversation we had with him on Wednesday and the medical staff, we’re not expecting him to see him until the back end of the following week,” he told The Gazette.

“It’s highly unlikely he will be ready for the start of the season.”

The news means Blackpool are currently without a fit and available right-back on their books, following Dujon Sterling’s return to Chelsea at the end of last season.

Gabriel suffered the injury during the game against West Brom last season

Rob Apter, a diminutive attacking midfielder, has started there in both of Blackpool’s summer friendlies. Jack Moore, another product of the club’s academy, has also featured there.

Callum Connolly began last season filling in at right-back before the Seasiders secured the signings of Gabriel and Sterling, however it appears Appleton prefers him in the deep-lying midfielder’s role.

Pool have recently been linked with Brentford’s full-back Fin Stevens, who is also courting the interest of Reading and Swansea City.

On Pool’s urgent need to bring in a right-back, Appleton said: “It’s one where we need to do a bit of work and certainly have someone that can take care of that position for us.”

Another player who was missing through injury against Leeds last week was striker Jerry Yates.

The striker, who did feature in the opening game against Southport, is currently sidelined with a fairly minor issue.

“He just rolled his ankle a couple of days ago and it’s still a little bit sore,” Appleton revealed.