Transfer rumour: Blackpool and Hull City linked with left-field move for Israeli midfielder

The 27-year-old has recently left Italian side Venezia following their relegation to Serie B last season.

It’s understood the midfielder had a clause in his contract which would allow him to become a free agent in the event of Venezia’s relegation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Venezia FC announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract for the rights to sports performances of the player Dor Peretz,” the Italian club said in a statement.

“The Israeli player arrived in the summer of 2021 and has collected 21 appearances and two assists in orange and green between the Championship and the Italian Cup.

“All at Venezia FC wish Dor the best of luck for the future.”

Fellow Championship side Hull City and Peretz’s former club Maccabi Tel Aviv have also been credited with interest.

Peretz, left, playing for Israel during a World Cup qualifier against Scotland

Hull boss Shota Arveladze managed Peretz during his time playing for Tel Aviv during the 2016/17 season.

Peretz also has a link to Blackpool’s chief executive Ben Mansford, as he worked for the Israeli club between 2017 and 2019 while the player was also at the club.

An Israeli international, Peretz has made 30 appearances for his country, scoring five times.

Peretz is described as a hard-working, defensive-minded midfielder who’s not afraid to tackle. He also has the ability to score the odd goal.

The Seasiders are known to be in the market for a central midfielder having missed out on Ebou Adams from Forest Green Rovers at the end of last season - the Gambian opting to join Cardiff City instead.

Blackpool were also expected to complete the signing of Peterborough United’s Oliver Norburn before the 29-year-old suffered a serious injury, which scuppered the deal.

Oxford United talisman Cameron Brannagan has consistently been linked with a move to the Fylde coast too, while Jack Rudoni and his former AFC Wimbledon teammate Anthony Hartigan have also been mentioned.

While Pool do have numbers in midfield, Kevin Stewart is unfortunately injury-prone and Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey are still working their way back from long-term injuries.