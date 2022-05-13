The 26-year-old has signed for the Seasiders’ Championship rivals Cardiff City, penning a three-year contract with the Bluebirds.

The Forest Green Rovers man makes the move to the Welsh capital on a free transfer, having opted against renewing his contract with the League Two champions.

“I'm excited and I can't wait to get started,” Adams said.

“I spoke to the manager and I was delighted with his plans and I just wanted to be involved. We spoke about the style of football we would be playing and it is a style I really like. “Hopefully I can be part of the team that takes Cardiff City back to where they belong.”

The Seasiders held strong interest in the Gambian international, going back to the January window.

It’s understood Neil Critchley’s side put Adams on top of their list once again this summer, but they’ve missed out.

Adams made the move to Gloucestershire in 2019 after spending one season in the National League with Ebbsfleet United.

That move came after loan spells at Braintree, Shrewsbury Town and Leyton Orient while he was at Norwich City, where he failed to make an appearance.

Adams made 44 appearances this season, three of them coming for Gambia during January’s African Cup of Nations.

It’s no secret the Seasiders are keen to strengthen in central midfield, having already been linked with AFC Wimbledon’s Anthony Hartigan and Oliver Norburn, of Peterborough United.

It’s been claimed by Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony and chairman Barry Fry that a deal had already been agreed in principle for Norburn to move to Bloomfield Road this summer, only for the deal to break down after the 29-year-old suffered a serious injury.

Speculation is also bound to mount regarding Cameron Brannagan following Blackpool’s failed attempts to entice him from Oxford United during the previous two windows.

Despite Oxford missing out on the League One play-offs, Brannagan recently revealed he was happy at the Kassam Stadium.