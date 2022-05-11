The midfielder is now out of contract and it’s understood the Seasiders hold an interest in snapping up the 26-year-old on a free transfer.

However, they’re likely to face strong interest from a number of their Championship rivals, with Cardiff City also keeping tabs on the Gambian international.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing their retained list following their promotion from League Two, Forest Green revealed Adams was one of five players they remain in talks with.

Kane Wilson and Nicky Cadden, two other players that have also been instrumental in the club’s title-winning campaign, are also out of contract.

Adams made the move to Gloucestershire in 2019 after spending one season in the National League with Ebbsfleet United.

That move came after loan spells at Braintree, Shrewsbury Town and Leyton Orient while he was at Norwich City, where he failed to make an appearance.

Adams is expected to be in high demand this summer

Adams made 44 appearances this season, three of them coming for Gambia during January’s African Cup of Nations.

It’s no secret the Seasiders are keen to strengthen in central midfield, having already been linked with AFC Wimbledon’s Anthony Hartigan and Oliver Norburn, of Peterborough United.

It’s been claimed by Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony and chairman Barry Fry that a deal had already been agreed in principle for Norburn to move to Bloomfield Road this summer, only for the deal to break down after the 29-year-old suffered a serious injury.

Speculation is also bound to mount regarding Cameron Brannagan following Blackpool’s failed attempts to entice him from Oxford United during the previous two windows.

Despite Oxford missing out on the League One play-offs, Brannagan recently revealed he was happy at the Kassam Stadium.

The former Liverpool man does only have a year remaining on his contract though, sparking rumours Oxford could look to cash in.

“I’m contracted to the club and I absolutely love it here,” he told BBC Oxford.

“I’d be lying if I said anything else.

“I’ve always said a big part of your life is not just on the pitch but off the pitch and I’m very happy.

“I just want to focus on my football and when pre-season comes I’ll work hard.