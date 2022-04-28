Blackpool target Cameron Brannagan discusses his future after Oxford United miss out on play-offs

The Seasiders have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old midfielder during the last two transfer windows.

In January, it was reported Pool had bids of £800,000 and £1m knocked back for the former Liverpool midfielder.

With Karl Robinson’s side missing out on the League One play-offs, speculation has inevitably been fuelled that Brannagan will look to move on during the summer in a bid to play his football higher up the pyramid.

It comes as The Sun reports Blackpool’s rivals Preston North End are now interested in the Oxford star, as well as fellow Championship sides Sheffield United, Stoke City and QPR.

But Brannagan, who has a year remaining on his contract at the Kassam Stadium, insists he’s happy where he is.

“I’m contracted to the club and I absolutely love it here,” he told BBC Oxford.

“I’d be lying if I said anything else.

“I’ve always said a big part of your life is not just on the pitch but off the pitch and I’m very happy.

“I just want to focus on my football and when pre-season comes I’ll work hard.

“I want to rebuild and get out of this league.”

Brannagan was talking after claiming three prizes at Oxford’s end-of-season awards night.

The Manchester-born midfielder, who previously spent time on loan with Fleetwood Town, has scored 14 goals this season.