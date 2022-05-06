Blackpool linked with soon to be free agent - but face competition from rivals Preston and Rotherham United

The Evening Standard is reporting the 22-year-old has rejected a new deal with the Dons and is set to depart at the end of the season.

It follows Wimbledon’s relegation from League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, the Seasiders are among those interested in the midfielder’s signature, but face competition from rivals Preston North End and Rotherham United, who will join both clubs in the Championship next season.

Hartigan is a product of Wimbledon’s youth academy and he has long impressed in the middle of the park for the Dons.

He’s made 152 appearances for the club in total, scoring five times and claiming a further 13 assists.

It’s no secret the Seasiders are keen to strengthen in central midfield, having already been linked with Forest Green’s Ebou Adams and Oliver Norburn, of tomorrow’s opponents Peterborough United.

Hartigan is set to depart AFC Wimbledon after rejecting a new contract

It’s been claimed by Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony and chairman Barry Fry that a deal had already been agreed in principle for Norburn to move to Bloomfield Road this summer, only for the deal to break down after the 29-year-old suffered a serious injury.

Speculation is also bound to mount regarding Cameron Brannagan following Blackpool’s failed attempts to entice him from Oxford United during the previous two windows.

Despite Oxford missing out on the League One play-offs, Brannagan recently revealed he was happy at the Kassam Stadium.