Why Michael Appleton's frustrations go beyond Blackpool's heavy friendly defeat to Leeds United

As usual with these friendlies, there’s only so much you can take away from them. When players are only getting 45 minutes and youngsters are having to deputise in unfamiliar positions, you’re never going to get the full picture.

It’s been a mix and match at times and we’ve not really got anywhere near seeing Blackpool’s strongest XI, so when we’re judging displays we have to bear that in mind first and foremost.

Saying that, Appleton cut a frustrated figure when I interviewed him post-match in the dugout after Thursday night’s friendly against Leeds United - having spent a good 20 to 30 minutes with the players in the changing room.

Only two games in, Pool’s head coach has already publicly called out some of his more senior players, albeit not by name, suggesting youngsters Jack Moore and Rob Apter “embarrassed” them with their application and performance.

He went on to provide further thinly-veiled comments to certain members of the squad of the need to realise the season is only three weeks away and there’s a need to get serious as soon as possible.

“Having said that, I’m only talking about a small number of the group and the rest can just continue in the same manner,” Appleton told me on Thursday evening.

Appleton made no secret of his frustration after Thursday night's friendly defeat to Leeds

It’s no great surprise Appleton was far from delighted after having to witness a below-par first-half display at York City’s LNER Community Stadium, where a strong Leeds side ran in three unopposed goals.

Now, as a Premier League side it was no surprise to see Jesse Marsch’s team outplay the Seasiders in general play. They looked fresher and showed an impressive intent and desire to chase Blackpool down, hunting in packs and pressing right from the front, starving Appleton’s men of oxygen and time on the ball.

But it was the nature of the three goals that would have left a sour taste in Appleton’s mouth, with goalkeeper Chris Maxwell left to fend for himself at times with Leeds players given the freedom of Blackpool’s six-yard box.

If Leeds had played through the Seasiders with some sharp, incisive passing, then fair enough, we can all hold our hands up and admire the football on show. But to concede three goals to set-pieces would have set the alarm bells ringing, because the so-called defending was virtually non-existent.

Saying that, it wasn’t all bad. Sonny Carey was one of the rare bright sparks, providing an impressive showing in midfield for the second game running. Appleton’s 4-3-3 certainly seems to suit his style.

Josh Bowler, meanwhile, was also a lot more threatening than the lackadaisical display we saw from the winger at Southport, taking the game to Leeds even if the end-product wasn’t quite there.

The second-half, by comparison, was a lot more uneventful - thankfully so for the Seasiders, otherwise they might have been looking at shipping six or seven.

To their credit, Blackpool, who made nine changes at the interval, did improve in the second period. But in truth it was a bit of a non-event, a typical friendly fare where the raft of changes made by both sides interrupted the flow of the game.

Jack Moore, the young right-back, stuck to his task well while Rob Apter deserves praise having played at left-back, right-back and left-wing by my last count.

Yes he was beaten for pace and power on a couple of occasions by some of Leeds’ more athletic players, but that was to be expected. When he did play in a more familiar position in the final third, we saw the more familiar signs of what makes him such an exciting young talent.

Perhaps Appleton’s main source of frustration wasn’t the friendly at all, it was the fact Blackpool have still yet to make a signing this summer.

Speaking after the win at Southport at the weekend, Blackpool’s head coach revealed the club were close to announcing “one or two” exciting signings. But they’ve yet to appear.

Providing an update after Thursday’s game, Appleton admitted it’s been a frustrating few days for the Seasiders in the transfer market, which is the last news Pool fans wanted to hear - many anxious to see signings arrive as soon as possible.

Nevertheless, he remains confident at least one new addition is close, while the club remains in the chase for three or four targets.

Prior to the Southport game I penned a column calling for patience and, with 56 days still remaining until the transfer window closes, that still remains the case.

But with the season now just three weeks away, and with the Seasiders already short on quality as it is, we are getting to a point now where quality additions are required pretty urgently.

The lack of action in the market has been compounded by the news that James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley are all likely to miss the start of the season.

The news on Gabriel is a major blow especially, as it was anticipated the defender would be back in training last week. But that’s no longer the case.

With the former Nottingham Forest man out for longer than anticipated, Blackpool are at risk of starting a second successive season in the Championship without a recognised right-back.

Yes it turned out okay in the end last season, with Gabriel and Dujon Sterling both arriving close to the deadline, but it’s a risk.