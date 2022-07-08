Michael Appleton 'reasonably confident' Blackpool will make imminent signing despite frustrations

The Seasiders, who have yet to make any additions so far this summer, leave the Fylde coast on Sunday for a few nights north of the border ahead of their next friendly against Rangers on Saturday, July 16.

With Jordan Gabriel, James Husband, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley all likely to miss the start of the season, there’s an urgent need to bring in reinforcements.

Speaking after the weekend’s friendly against Southport, Appleton told The Gazette the club were close to sealing the signings of “one or two” exciting players.

Those players have yet to arrive and Blackpool’s head coach concedes the last few days haven’t gone as planned.

“It’s been a bit frustrating as you can imagine,” he said after last night’s 4-0 defeat to Leeds United.

“Having said that, I do think we’re right up there in the race for three or four with other clubs.

“We have certain targets I don’t want to get obsessed with, but I certainly want to be in the race for.

“Sometimes you get obsessed with one or two players, you lose them and all of a sudden you don’t know what’s behind them.

“We’re working hard to bring better quality into the group because the reality is, players that come into the building - the majority of the time - we want them to affect the starting XI, not the squad.”

When asked if a new signing is likely to join them in Scotland next week, Appleton added: “I hope so. I’m hoping we get one over the line before we go to Scotland on Sunday. I’m reasonably confident that will happen.

“If not, then while we’re away I’m sure the recruitment lads will be working hard to get some bodies in.”

The latest player to be linked with the Seasiders is Brentford right-back Fin Stevens, who is also attracting interest from Reading and Swansea City.