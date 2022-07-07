Blackpool unveil new home shirt for the 2022/23 Championship season

The jersey is based on a retro design from the 1980s, the club say, and features a ribbed collar and cuffs and the iconic 1989 pattern.

It will be worn for the first time during tonight’s friendly against Leeds United.

The home kit will go on sale to supporters from 10am on Friday, both in store and online. Shirts are priced at £50 for adults and £35 for juniors.

The kit will be sponsored by Utilita Energy, who have announced a two-year partnership with the Seasiders.

"We are delighted to welcome Utilita to the Blackpool family and form this exciting new partnership with such a well-respected organisation in the domestic energy market,” Blackpool’s chief revenue officer Jonty Castle said.

"We look forward to working closely with Utilita’s community team over the course of the next two seasons, in what is a truly exciting time for the football club.

Owen Dale, Gary Madine, CJ Hamilton, Marvin Ekpiteta and Jerry Yates model the new kit

“This strategic brand partnership will go a long way for both the club and the local community, and it promises to provide education and energy cost-savings for many.”

The partnership will see Utilita’s brand feature on the front of all Seasiders' first team and replica shirts for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Launched in 2003 as a kitchen table start-up, Utilita is now one of the UK’s biggest and most respected energy suppliers – and the only one created to help households use LESS energy.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Blackpool Football Club,” Utilita’s founder and CEO Bill Bullen said.

“We share many common values with the club and can’t wait to get started.

“This agreement, which demonstrates Utilita’s long-term commitment to Blackpool, promises to benefit the club's fans and, just as importantly, the wider community.

“We look forward to cheering the team on in what we are sure will be a season of great success, while helping fans on what they can save when it comes to energy – doing our bit for the pocket and the planet.”