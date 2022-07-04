Blackpool close to capturing ‘exciting’ signings according to Michael Appleton

The Seasiders are yet to make an addition this summer, causing a bit of panic among Blackpool supporters who are anxious for quality additions ahead of the curtain raiser on July 30.

Speaking to The Gazette after Saturday’s pre-season friendly win against Southport, Appleton said work is ongoing behind the scenes and the first capture could be close.

“To be fair, we’ve been close to a couple, one or two are very close and could happen,” Appleton said.

“As always in these situations, you have to hold your nerve a little bit.

“We’re clearly going to get out-punched by a lot of teams in this league but we’re still going to ask the question and we’re still going to stay in the arm-wrestle for some of these players.

“But there are one or two, that if we can get over the line, that people can get excited about.”

Appleton is hoping to bolster his squad with some "exciting" additions

While the transfer window doesn’t close until September 1, Appleton insists he’d rather get players in the door sooner rather than later.

He wants to be able to work with any potential incomings over the coming weeks as the Seasiders step up their preparations for the visit of Reading at the end of the month.

When asked about the need to get in players soon, Appleton said: “Absolutely, 100 per cent. The sooner the better.

“If we had our choice and we were in a perfect world, we’d have had them in two weeks ago.

“But we’re still three or four weeks from kick-off, so sometimes if you want the quality you’re looking for you’ve got to be patient and you’ve got to wait for it.

“If we get the quality we’re hoping to bring in, then it will be worth the wait.”

CJ Hamilton and Beryly Lubala scored Blackpool’s goals during their 2-0 win at Haig Avenue on Saturday.

The Seasiders return to training today ahead of Thursday evening’s friendly against Leeds United at York City’s LNER Community Stadium.