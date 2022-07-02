Blackpool's friendly against Southport temporarily halted due to fan trouble

Referee Ben Speedie took both sets of players off the pitch for 10 minutes after a confrontation broke out between rival sets of fans in the corner of Southport’s Haig Avenue stadium.

The PA system also warned the game would be abandoned if the scenes were repeated.

It came after a young group of Southport fans made their way around the ground to confront the Blackpool supporters in the away end.

A handful of Blackpool fans breached the fences, causing the group to scarper back to the home end behind the goal.

Blackpool’s chief executive Ben Mansford and secretary Nick Horne left the main stand to make their way over to the corner of the pitch to calm down supporters.

The game eventually restarted in the 36th minute and is currently ongoing, with Blackpool leading 2-0 in Michael Appleton’s first game back as head coach.