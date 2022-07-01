Southport v Blackpool: Live updates from the Seasiders' first friendly of the summer

Fifty-seven days on from the final day of last season, the Seasiders return to action – albeit with a new man in charge following Neil Critchley’s surprise departure and Michael Appleton’s return.
Southport v Blackpool - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 17:41
- FT: Southport 0-2 Blackpool
- Seasiders travel to Haig Avenue for first pre-season friendly of the summer
- Michael Appleton’s takes charge of first game since returning to Bloomfield Road
Thoughts
I’ll give more thoughts in the coming days, but not too much to take from that other than it being a decent runaround to build up fitness.
Saying that, Rob Apter, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson were probably the three standout performers - all three playing in the first-half.
The second-half, by comparison, was a bit of a non-event.
FULL TIME
Well that was more eventful than I was anticipating, albeit the second-half wasn’t much to write home about.
CJ Hamilton and Beryly Lubala with the goals.
73 - Saved
Josh Bowler, who has been quiet since half-time, has his first mazy run at a full-back. He creates some space for himself before shooting on his weaker right foot, but the keeper saves well.
69 - Denied
Southport’s Nyal Bell shows good pace to get in behind Blackpool’s backline, but Dan Grimshaw gets down to make an excellent save.
As far as I’m aware - and I have been distracted at points - that’s Southport’s first chance of the game.
66 - Not far off
A half-cleared cross falls kindly for Matty Virtue on the edge of the box and the midfielder lashes a first-time volley just over. Good effort.
62 - All quiet
Very little to report at the moment. It seems we’ve returned to bog standard friendly mode now.
52 - Close
Matty Virtue almost adds a third, but he’s denied by the legs of the Southport keeper.
714 Seasiders here today in a crowd of 1,451.
We’re back underway
Second-half has begun.
Team: Grimshaw, Tharme, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, James, Dougall, Virtue, Dale, Bowler, Lavery, Madine