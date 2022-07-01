Southport v Blackpool: Live updates from the Seasiders' first friendly of the summer

Football is back! Blackpool ramp up their preparations for the new season today with a trip to Merseyside to face non-league side Southport.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 12:00 pm

Fifty-seven days on from the final day of last season, the Seasiders return to action – albeit with a new man in charge following Neil Critchley’s surprise departure and Michael Appleton’s return.

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction...

Haig Avenue is the venue for Blackpool's first friendly of the summer

Southport v Blackpool - live updates

Last updated: Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 17:41

  • FT: Southport 0-2 Blackpool
  • Seasiders travel to Haig Avenue for first pre-season friendly of the summer
  • Michael Appleton’s takes charge of first game since returning to Bloomfield Road
Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 17:41

Update on transfer hunt

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 17:41

Injury update

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:59

Thoughts

I’ll give more thoughts in the coming days, but not too much to take from that other than it being a decent runaround to build up fitness.

Saying that, Rob Apter, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson were probably the three standout performers - all three playing in the first-half.

The second-half, by comparison, was a bit of a non-event.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:55

FULL TIME

Well that was more eventful than I was anticipating, albeit the second-half wasn’t much to write home about.

CJ Hamilton and Beryly Lubala with the goals.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:37

73 - Saved

Josh Bowler, who has been quiet since half-time, has his first mazy run at a full-back. He creates some space for himself before shooting on his weaker right foot, but the keeper saves well.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:33

69 - Denied

Southport’s Nyal Bell shows good pace to get in behind Blackpool’s backline, but Dan Grimshaw gets down to make an excellent save.

As far as I’m aware - and I have been distracted at points - that’s Southport’s first chance of the game.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:29

66 - Not far off

A half-cleared cross falls kindly for Matty Virtue on the edge of the box and the midfielder lashes a first-time volley just over. Good effort.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:25

62 - All quiet

Very little to report at the moment. It seems we’ve returned to bog standard friendly mode now.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:17

52 - Close

Matty Virtue almost adds a third, but he’s denied by the legs of the Southport keeper.

714 Seasiders here today in a crowd of 1,451.

Saturday, 02 July, 2022, 16:09

We’re back underway

Second-half has begun.

Team: Grimshaw, Tharme, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, James, Dougall, Virtue, Dale, Bowler, Lavery, Madine

