Preston North End-supporting Liverpool defender becomes Blackpool's second summer signing

The 21-year-old has agreed to spend the season on loan with Michael Appleton’s side.

Williams, who is unlikely to feature in tonight’s friendly against Salford City, was born in Preston and is a former season ticket holder at Deepdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m so happy to be here and I want to show everyone what I can do this season,” Williams said of his move.

“I think I’m aerially dominant because of my height and I’m a vocal defender. I like to have the ball at my feet too, so hopefully I can play the way the gaffer wants us to play.

“I spoke to him before signing and he was really complimentary and said only good things about the football club and the journey it’s going on.

“I want to be a part of that and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Williams will spend the season with the Seasiders

A 6ft 5ins centre-back, Williams has already made 19 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team but is now well down the pecking order at Anfield, freeing him up to join the Seasiders.

The defender, who joined Liverpool’s academy at the age of 10, has also been capped by England’s Under-21 side.

He spent time on loan in the Championship last season with Swansea City, making seven appearances in league and cup before being recalled in January.

Prior to that, the Preston-born man also spent time in non-league with Kidderminster Harriers.

Appleton’s side created space at centre-back following Oliver Casey’s recent departure to Forest Green Rovers on loan.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh, Jordan Thorniley and Doug Tharme are their other current options in the centre of defence, while James Husband can also fill in there.

Pool’s head coach is delighted to get the signing over the line with just a week and a half until the season gets underway.

“Rhys is a physical and athletic defender who has come through Liverpool’s Academy to go on and represent their first-team and we are thrilled that he has signed for Blackpool,” Appleton said.