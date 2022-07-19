Dan Grimshaw or Chris Maxwell? Michael Appleton reveals when Blackpool fans will discover his number one

That’s according to head coach Michael Appleton, who has two excellent goalkeepers fighting for the jersey in Dan Grimshaw and Chris Maxwell.

Grimshaw played the full 90 minutes against Rangers on Saturday, while Maxwell is expected to start against Salford City tonight.

Prior to these two games, the shot stoppers had been given 45 minutes each.

Maxwell, the more senior and experienced keepers of the two, began last season as the club’s number one.

However the club captain lost his spot after suffering two serious quad injuries, which handed Grimshaw his chance which the 24-year-old grasped with both hands.

But Grimshaw, who recently signed a new deal with the club, ended the season outside of the squad after suffering concussion during the derby against Preston North End in April, giving the position back to Maxwell.

Addressing his goalkeeping conundrum for the season coming, Appleton told The Gazette: “I always want two really competing for the position and we’ve got that, but clearly one of them will get the nod.

“Obviously Grimmy played his minutes against Rangers on Saturday, Maxi will get his minutes on Tuesday and then I will make a call for the Everton game.