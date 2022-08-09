Michael Appleton outlines why Blackpool must take full advantage of the loan market

That’s according to head coach Michael Appleton, who has good connections with clubs in the Premier League and a track record of developing exciting young talent.

The Seasiders have already brought in four loanees this summer, with Charlie Patino the latest to arrive from Arsenal.

Addressing his use of the loan markets, Appleton said: “We have got one of the smallest budgets as Simon (Sadler) touched upon in his recent interview. That’s a fact, we are one of the smaller clubs in the league.

“We want to make sure we can compete with the big boys in this league and stay competitive.

“If you’re not able to pay some of the salaries that are certainly being earnt at this level, then what you have to do is have relationships within the game and I think we’ve got that.

“To have that with the likes of Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool etc gives you an opportunity to compete and stay in the arm wrestle for a number of games over the season, which is obviously going to be key for us.”

Charlie Patino is one of four loanees to arrive at Bloomfield Road so far this summer

On Patino, Appleton added: “He’s got everything you would want as an 18-year-old.

“There are certain parts of his game where he can improve and get better, but from a potential point of view I don’t have to say anything because it’s already been said by numerous people up and down the country who have worked far longer and spent more hours on the grass with Charlie than I have.

“I’ve seen enough to know he’s capable of doing big things. Potential is one thing though, fulfilling that potential is another. That’s why we have to try and nurture Charlie.

“It’s alright putting him on a pedestal now but he has to earn that and he knows that because he’s a level-headed lad.

“He will get respect because of his ability but what he has to do is improve the physical side of his game, which is why he’s come here as he’s said.