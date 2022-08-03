Blackpool confirm the eye-catching capture of young Arsenal sensation

The midfielder, who becomes Blackpool’s fifth capture of the summer, moves to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old, described as one of Arsenal’s most talented youngsters, has already made two appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I think I’m ready to take this on,” Patino said of his move.

"It’s the next step of my career and I’m really excited to get going.

“I spoke to Danny Ballard and Dujon Sterling before coming to the club and they were full of praise and said it’s an amazing place to be where everybody is welcome.

"They also mentioned the fans, the Tangerine Army, who are always on their feet at home and away games. I’m just buzzing to play in front of them and show them what I’m about.”

Patino scored on his debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup last season before featuring against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Patino has been part of Arteta’s first-team squad in pre-season but on the eve of the Premier League season, the Gunners have decided a loan move and regular first-team football is the best way to aid his development.

The youngster, who can play either as a number six or a number eight, signed from Luton Town as a schoolboy.

Arsenal scout Brian Stapleton described Patino as the “best kid he’d ever seen” while playing for the Hatters as a teen.

“Charlie is a very talented boy and I’m delighted that Arsenal have trusted us to look after him and further his development,” Appleton said.

“The club has a good relationship with Arsenal from previous loan deals, as I have personally from taking players to my former clubs, with Brooke Norton-Cuffy being the most recent last season.

“Charlie is one of the best midfielders in his age group and I can’t wait to start working with him.”

Patino, who could make his Blackpool debut against Stoke City on Saturday, becomes the fourth player to sign for Blackpool on loan this summer, following in the footsteps of Rhys Williams (Liverpool), Lewis Fiorini (Manchester City) and Theo Corbeanu (Wolves).

Only five loanees can be named in a match-day squad.

With just under four weeks remaining of the transfer window, there’s still plenty of business to be done for the Seasiders, who are still keen to strengthen at right-back and in attack.