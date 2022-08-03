'Best kid I've ever seen': What we know about Arsenal sensation linked with Blackpool loan move

Described as one of Arsenal’s most talented youngsters, the 18-year-old made two appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He scored on his debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup before featuring against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Patino has been part of Arteta’s first-team squad in pre-season but on the eve of the Premier League season, the Gunners have decided a loan move and regular first-team football will be the best course of action.

The youngster, who can play either as a number six or a number right, signed from Luton Town as a schoolboy.

Arsenal scout Brian Stapleton described Patino as the “best kid he’d ever seen” while playing for the Hatters as a teen.

Patino scored on his first-team debut against Sunderland last season

“I got a tip off about Charlie from a guy, so I went over there and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he told Goal.com.

"He was 11 and I think he was playing in the Under-13s, and I was like ‘wow’. His first touch was unbelievable, his vision, his awareness of space. He was way above his years, he was on another planet to anyone else on the pitch.

"I made a phone call to my head of my department at Arsenal at the time, Sean O’Connor. He asked what I thought and I said, ‘well, I’m not coming back again. I don’t need to see any more, you need to sign this kid straight away’.

"Of all the years I’ve been scouting, he’s the best kid I’ve ever seen.”

It’s already known the Seasiders are looking to strengthen in central midfield despite already bringing in Lewis Fiorini on loan from Manchester City.

Appleton’s side have had approaches knocked back for both Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, of Sheffield Wednesday, and long-term target Cameron Brannagan, of Oxford United.