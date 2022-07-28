Blackpool dealt yet another major transfer blow as Cameron Brannagan signs new deal with Oxford United

The Seasiders had triggered Cameron Brannagan’s release clause for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.2m.

It’s understood the midfielder was close to agreeing terms and had even travelled up to the North West today from Oxford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking this morning, Oxford boss Karl Robinson appeared to say his goodbyes as he wished his player “good luck”.

But the 26-year-old has decided to perform a dramatic U-turn, opting to make the journey back to the Kassam Stadium late this evening to commit his future to Oxford instead.

In a statement released at 10.36pm, the U’s confirmed they have tied their star player down to a new three-year deal.

“My contract said that if a club meets the trigger valuation then I am entitled to go and talk to them and I appreciate Oxford allowing me to consider my options,” Brannagan said in Oxford’s statement.

Brannagan has decided to commit his future to Oxford

“I was flattered to be approached and I have so much respect for that club and wish them well for the future.

“But at the same time all I kept thinking about was what we are building at Oxford and how much I owe the club and the fans. I love living in the area, I love playing for the club and in the end I am happy here.

“I want to play in the Championship, of course I do, but I believe I can do that with Oxford so let’s get on with the job, starting at Derby on Saturday.”

This is now the third transfer window in succession that Blackpool have failed to bring Brannagan to the club.

It also follows on from Blackpool’s failure to get deals over the line for strikers Colby Bishop and Ellis Simms over the past couple of weeks.

As for Oxford, manager Robinson was delighted to keep his talisman at the club having appeared disheartened earlier in the day.

“It’s the best news we could have on the eve of the season,” Robinson said.

“He has been outstanding for us but deserved the chance to talk to a club currently in a higher division.

“But equally we want to keep our best players and build a team around the likes of Cameron.

“The board have been magnificent. They realise how much he means to the fans and they also want to make a very clear statement that we no longer have to sell our best players.