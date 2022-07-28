Blackpool complete fourth summer signing ahead of season opener against Reading

The 20-year-old joins the Seasiders on a season-long loan and arrives in time for Saturday’s season opener against Reading.

The wide man, who can play across the front three, spent the season on loan in League One last season with Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons.

“This is a club with a lot of history and big ambitions. I’m really excited to get started here,” Corbeanu said of his move, after also signing a new four-year deal with Wolves.

“I spoke to Connor Ronan, a team-mate of mine at Wolves, about making this move and he had only good things to say about the club.

“I’m now looking forward to playing here in front of all the fans, trying to make a name for myself and helping Blackpool get in a good position for the season.”

The Canadian international scored twice in 18 appearances for Wednesday last season before joining MK Dons in January, netting once in 17 games.

Corbeanu will spend the season with the Seasiders

The winger has already been capped six times by his national side, scoring twice, and will now be hoping to be named in their World Cup squad for this winter’s tournament in Qatar.

Born in Toronto, Corbeanu also represented Romania at youth level.

After leaving Canada in 2018, the pacy winger had an unsuccessful trial with Leicester City before eventually joining Wolves.

He eventually made his first-team debut in 2021, coming off the bench during a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League.

“We are delighted to have Theo on board,” head coach Michael Appleton said.

“ He’s a player that I’ve personally tried to sign a couple of times over the last 18 months or so. He’s got clear quality and he can play on either side, so he gives us options.

“Theo’s also got aspirations of playing in the World Cup with Canada and doing well with them.

“He’s very direct, sees a pass and has an eye for goal. We’re all looking forward to working with him.”