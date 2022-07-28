Blackpool set to sign long-term target Cameron Brannagan from Oxford United

The Seasiders have chased the 26-year-old during the past two windows but have failed to get a move over the line on both occasions.

But according to the Oxford Mail, Pool have now triggered the midfielder’s release clause, which is thought to be in the region of £1.2m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the deal is completed, this fee would be close to the club’s record transfer fee, which was £1.25m for DJ Campbell in 2010.

It’s now believed Michael Appleton’s side are closing in on the signing on the eve of the 2022/23 season.

Rumours surrounding the former Liverpool midfielder have died down this summer, but the Seasiders have since reignited their interest just two days before the new season gets underway.

Brannagan has been a key figure for Oxford since arriving from Merseyside in January 2018, scoring 29 goals in 188 matches.

The Seasiders have attempted to sign Brannagan during the last two transfer windows

It could be a busy couple of days for the Seasiders in the transfer market ahead of Saturday’s curtain raiser against Reading.

Wolves winger Theo Corbeanu is also expected to make the move to Bloomfield Road and is undergoing a medical today.

The 20-year-old spent the season on loan in League One last season, making 18 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday before joining MK Dons in January, where he played a further 17 games.