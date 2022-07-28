Michael Appleton’s side kick off their new EFL Championship season on Saturday when they host Reading.

The 2022/23 English football season gets underway this weekend but there is still plenty of business to be done in the summer transfer window.

Blackpool are set to complete the signing of a Wolves player on loan while Preston North End’s new striker has said he is looking to nail down a regular starting place at Deepdale this season.

Meanwhile, Sunderland and Norwich City are interested in signing a former Everton goalkeeper while Norwich City are the club who are said to be ‘leading the race’ to sign a Canadian international prospect from the MLS.

Middlesbrough have launched a £2.5 million bid to sign an American forward from Spanish side Mallorca and Bournemouth have made a £15 million offer to sign a Boro midfielder.

Elsewhere, Hull City’s head coach says he is hoping a key defender will agree a new deal with the club and a recently released Cardiff City keeper is training with a Premier League side.

Finally, the race to sign a much sought after Burnley star appears to have been won by Everton who have ‘agreed’ a £20 million deal with the Clarets.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

1. Ex-Cardiff stopper training with Cherries Recently-released Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies is training with Premier League side Bournemouth (WalesOnline)

2. Canaries 'leading race' to sign Kone Norwich City are leading the race to sign CF Montreal youngster and Canadian international Ismael Kone (90min)

3. Hull boss hopes to tie down defender Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says he hopes that defender Jacob Greaves, who played all 46 league games for the Tigers last season, will sign a new contract (The 72)

4. Seasiders to complete Corbeanu loan signing Blackpool are set to complete the signing of Theo Corbeanu on loan from Wolves ahead of the new Championship season (FLW)