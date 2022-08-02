Son of former England and Wolves defender joins Blackpool's development side

Donovan has signed a professional contract with the Seasiders and will now form part of Stephen Dobbie’s side.

The young midfielder makes the move to Bloomfield Road from League Two side Salford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm happy to get this sorted and I'm really excited for the future here,” Lescott said.

"My dream has always been to play football at the highest level I can, so I'm hoping to really impress in the development squad here and push on with my career as much as possible."

Lescott will be joined in the development squad by the likes of Luke Mariette, Tayt Trusty, Brad Holmes and Ewan Bange.

Lescott has signed a professional contract with the Seasiders

It comes after Dobbie was recently put in charge of the club’ newly-founded development squad, which helps bridge the gap between the Under-18 side and the first-team.

The idea is to use the club’s Central League fixtures to also give minutes to players from the Under-18 setup as well as first-teamers in need of game time.

"We have monitored Donovan over the last few years and we are delighted that he has chosen to come and work with us at Blackpool,” academy director Ciaran Donnelly said.

"He is an exciting player who can score goals and drive with the ball at pace.