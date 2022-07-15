Who is Harvey Hughes? A closer look at the ex-Portsmouth teen who could feature for Blackpool against Rangers

And yet, he could well start for Michael Appleton’s side against Rangers tomorrow due to the injuries to James Husband (hamstring) and Luke Garbutt (knee), coupled with Reece James’ recent departure to Sheffield Wednesday.

Hughes, an 18-year-old left-back, recently arrived at Bloomfield Road to initially link-up with Blackpool’s development squad.

However, he has already featured for Pompey’s first-team and he has been a part of Appleton’s pre-season plans, taking part in the training camp in Edinburgh and appearing in the friendly against Leeds United.

But what else do we know about him? We take a closer look…

Hughes arrived on the Fylde coast at the start of July after his contract at Fratton Park came to an end.

The move had been lined up before Appleton’s arrival as head coach in June.

The defender previously trialled at Brighton in April, having been informed he wouldn’t be offered a Pompey deal after graduating from the academy.

The week-long stay saw the youngster, from Lyndhurst in Hampshire, spend a week with the Seagulls’ under-23s, yet no move materialised.

Now Blackpool have swooped – and were so keen they didn't feel the need for a trial.

Hughes made his Pompey debut in November, starting at left-back in a 3-0 success over Crystal Palace Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

He would also be named on the bench four times, including League One fixtures at Wycombe and at home to Sheffield Wednesday, yet wasn’t utilised.

Hughes featured in Pompey reserves’ progress to the quarter-finals of the Hampshire Senior Cup, before a 4-0 defeat at Farnborough in February.

He joined the Bognor Regis on loan in December, operating either at left-back or a left-sided centre-half, as he rattled up 14 outings for the Isthmian League Premier Division side.

However, at the end of his two-year scholarship with Pompey’s academy, he was released at the season’s end.

In September, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley said on the left-back: “Looking at the young lads, Harvey Hughes is a left-back or can operate on the left of a back three and has trained with us quite regularly.

“He needs to be a bit more physical in the duel and is still learning the game from a positional and tactical point of view.

"But certainly Harvey has a nice bit of quality in his left foot and likes to go on the overlap and get around. He has a nice bit of athleticism and can cross a ball.

“Harvey has trained with us on a pretty regular basis this year."

Hughes was named Pompey's Community & Education Football Alliance Male Player of the Season at the 2019 EFL Awards.

He told the club's website: “It feels amazing – I think it’s testament to what the community has done for me personally.