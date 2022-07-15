Harvey Hughes and Jack Moore to start? How the Seasiders could line up against Rangers

Thousands of Gers fans are set to invade the Fylde coast as the Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road for the first time since April.

Michael Appleton has a few selection problems ahead of the game, with Luke Garbutt likely to be ruled out with a knee problem.

Jordan Gabriel, James Husband (both hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures of the foot) are also out.

There’s more positive news regarding Jerry Yates though, with the striker returning to training this week after missing the Leeds game with an ankle issue.

Pool, who could name their strongest XI for the first time in pre-season, are likely to line up in Appleton’s favoured 4-3-3 formation.

But which players are likely to start? We take a look here...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw A toss of the coin between Grimshaw and Chris Maxwell. Might be a case of the two keepers getting 45 minutes each again. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. RB - Jack Moore With Jordan Gabriel injured, that leaves Appleton without a recognised senior right-back. Academy full-back Jack Moore could fill in or teammate Rob Apter, who has already played there in pre-season despite being an attacking midfielder. Photo: Blackpool FC

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta Ekpiteta remains Blackpool's standout defender. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - Richard Keogh I've gone for Keogh to start, but Jordan Thorniley and Doug Tharme are also in the frame. Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood