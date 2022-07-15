Harvey Hughes and Jack Moore to start? How the Seasiders could line up against Rangers

Thousands of Gers fans are set to invade the Fylde coast as the Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road for the first time since April.
Michael Appleton has a few selection problems ahead of the game, with Luke Garbutt likely to be ruled out with a knee problem.
Jordan Gabriel, James Husband (both hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures of the foot) are also out.
There’s more positive news regarding Jerry Yates though, with the striker returning to training this week after missing the Leeds game with an ankle issue.
Pool, who could name their strongest XI for the first time in pre-season, are likely to line up in Appleton’s favoured 4-3-3 formation.
But which players are likely to start? We take a look here...