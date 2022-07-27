Ex-Swansea City, Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace forward returns to Blackpool in coaching role

The 39-year-old will take charge of the club’ newly-founded development squad, which helps bridge the gap between the Under-18 side and the first-team.

Dobbie, who finally signs a permanent deal at Bloomfield Road after four loan spells as a player, takes on the role having decided to end his playing career in May.

“It’s fantastic to be coming back here to Blackpool,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to working with a really good group of people and helping the club’s young players to progress in their careers.

“The development squad is still relatively new and there is a lot of talent in there. We’ll maybe have some first-team players that need a game and we’ll be looking to try and progress the Under-18s into the squad as well. It’s about trying to help the group reach the next stage.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity back at Blackpool and I’m excited for the challenge ahead.”

Dobbie already has experience of coaching youngsters having impressed with AFC Fylde’s Under-18s side last season.

He won three trophies during his time with Fylde’s youngsters and received the honour of being named the North-West Youth Alliance manager of the season.

Academy director Ciaran Donnelly said: “Stephen was a breath of fresh air throughout the interview process. His humility and passion for working with young players shone through and we see him as the perfect role model for our young professionals.

“He has obvious, relatable experience that the players will thrive off and he has a calm and caring manner that will connect with young footballers.

“The development squad is a key stage on the ladder of a young player and with Stephen coaching these players on a daily basis, I think we have every reason to be excited for the future development of homegrown players at the club.”

Dobbie enjoyed four separate spells with the Seasiders between 2010 and 2014 and will forever be remembered for his role in helping the club reach the Premier League.