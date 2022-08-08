Wolves loanee keen to show Blackpool fans what he's all about after two sub appearances

The 20-year-old has made two substitute appearances since signing on a season-long loan deal from top flight side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The winger was given longer than he was maybe anticipating on Saturday after replacing the injured Gary Madine after just 22 minutes during the 2-0 defeat to Stoke City.

Corbeanu was one of Blackpool’s better players on the day playing on the left wing as Michael Appleton’s side slumped to a disappointing first defeat of the campaign.

“It’s definitely a result that doesn’t favour us on the day,” Corbeanu said.

“I thought as a collective we started a little bit slow when we would have liked to have started off the rails and strong. But it’s disappointing, that’s for sure.

“I think we found our levels out there in the second-half because we were much improved, but as a group we know we can do a lot more so we’ll try and put it right as soon as possible.

“As for me, it was a bit of a surprise seeing Gaz go down. I had no idea I was going to come on because there were three of us warming up, but fortunately I was the one to get my chance.

“It’s a step in the right direction but personally there’s a lot more to come.

“Everyone knows Stoke are a powerful team, they’re a very tough opponent. But we’re going to look to bounce back and put this one behind us.”

Blackpool don’t have to wait long to do that as they face League Two side Barrow in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

“It’s a huge opportunity to put things right and to progress, for me personally to get to know my teammates more, to create those connections that will help us going forwards,” Corbeanu added.

“It’s a very good bunch here, I feel really good. I didn’t think I’d settle in as quickly as I have with everything.