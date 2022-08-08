Sheffield Wednesday 'turn down' second Blackpool bid for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Our sister paper the Sheffield Star claim the Seasiders have returned with an offer of just under £1m for the 21-year-old.

It comes after Michael Appleton’s side had a bid in the region of £500,000 knocked back last month.

Dele-Bashiru has started the season well for the Owls, scoring twice on his debut during an opening day 3-3 draw with Portsmouth.

Darren Moore’s side are keen to tie down their midfielder to a long-term contract as his current deal runs out at the end of the season.

However, the Sheffield Star understands an official contract offer has yet to be tabled.

Speaking after his brace on the opening day, Dele-Bashiru said he’s happy to remain at Hillsborough if the “right deal” arrives.

When asked if he’d like to remain in Yorkshire, he said: “Definitely. If the right deal comes then I’d definitely be interested in signing.

“Darren (Moore) and I haven’t really spoken about a new deal. We’ve just spoken about this season, what I can add to the team, what I can improve on - and me and him are both on the same page.

“I’m not focusing on any of that. I just want to play football and right now I’m happy where I am. I honestly just concentrate on the football.

“All that’s happening is behind the scenes; I’m not really interested in all that.”

Despite bringing in Lewis Fiorini and Charlie Patino from Manchester City and Arsenal respectively, Appleton remains keen to bolster his options in central midfield.

The Seasiders recently triggered the release clause of Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan, but the former Liverpool man opted to remain at the Kassam Stadium by signing a new long-term deal.

Dele-Bashiru, who is also admired by Norwich City, made 25 appearances last season on the Owls’ way to the play-off semi-final.

He’s said to be a raw central midfielder with bags of potential – and known for his powerful breaks from the middle of the park.